Formula One: Lewis Hamilton makes CHEEKY remark about Max Verstappen's dominance after Belgian Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen is having a dream Formula One season in 2023, cruising to his eight consecutive victory at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 31. The double-defending champion has been uber-dominant this season, not giving away even an inch to anybody including seven-time champion Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver, however, took a cheeky dig at Verstappen on Sunday after that race when asked his thoughts on Dutchman's dominance.

"What do you want me to say?! I haven't spoken to him."

Hamilton then used a famous quote from Michael Myers' iconic movie Austin Powers: Goldmember to define Verstappen's season.

"He's having a smoke and a pancake," Hamilton said.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also agreed that Verstappen has all the reasons to be 'cheeky.' Wolff made the comments about Verstappen's radio message during the Belgian GP. The Red Bull driver had so much time during the race that he got involved in a playful banter with his team on the radio during the race.

During the conversation Verstappen was heard saying that he might come in for a pit-stop to give his team a bit of practice.

"He's just driving circles around everybody else on merit. There's nothing else to say about that.

"We've got to watch that, and as much as that is annoying, that's just above the lot," added Wolff.

Verstappen had started the race at sixth place on the grid despite qualifying for the pole during the practice. The driver was given a five-place grid penalty, yet he managed to win the race with ease.

As for the rest, Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took the final place on the podium. Hamilton finished fourth while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso finished fifth in the race. Britishers George Russell and Lando Norris took the next two places for Mercedes and McLaren, respectively.

Alpine's Esteban Econ and Pierre Gasly finished seventh and 10th with AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda taking the eighth place in final standings.

