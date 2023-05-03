Former world and Olympic sprint champion Tori Bowie passes away at 32

Tori Bowie, the 100m silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2017 world champion, has died at the age of 32, USATF and her management company said on Wednesday.

Bowie also won an Olympic 200m bronze and gold in the 4x100m relay at the Rio Games.

"USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed," the federation's CEO Max Siegel said in a statement.

"We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," Icon Management tweeted.

Bowie, who was raised by her grandmother in rural Mississippi, converted from the long jump in 2014 and became the fastest woman in the world that year.

Two years later in Rio, she prevented a Jamaican clean sweep of the 100m medals when she finished second to Elaine Thompson in a time of 10.83sec with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce third.

Bowie also finished third in the 200m and anchored the US sprint relay quartet to gold at those Games.

Then in 2017, she won the world 100m title in London.

Bowie remains the lone American woman to win an Olympic or world 100m title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

Bowie then re-entered the long jump and came fourth at the 2019 world championships in Doha, her last major competition.

Fraser-Pryce, the Jamaican reigning world 100m champion, tweeted: "My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace."

