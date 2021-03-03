Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

India's world-cup winning captain Kapil Dev on Wednesday received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Former Indian all-rounder received the first dose from Fortis Hospital.

Recently, Team India's Head Coach received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The former all-rounder took to Twitter to share the image of him receiving the first dose.

"Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India against the pandemic," Shastri tweeted along with a photo of him getting the vaccination shot.

Health authorities in India's national capital are set for the rollout of the second phase of the inoculation drive amid a decline in COVID-19 cases witnessed in the last two months.

Over 13,000 beneficiaries had received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the health department said. More than 3.6 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine since the inoculation drive began a month ago in Delhi.

Health officials said although vaccination will be free at government centres in the capital, a set charge with a cap of Rs 250 per dose can be taken by private facilities.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 health workers were administered the shots at 81 centres across Delhi on the first day.