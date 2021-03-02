'Empowering India against the pandemic': Ravi Shastri receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Former India player took to Twitter to share the image of him receiving the first dose.

"Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India against the pandemic," Shastri tweeted along with a photo of him getting the vaccination shot.

"Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination"

"Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination," the former India all-rounder added.

Health authorities in India's national capital are set for the roll-out of the second phase of the inoculation drive amid a decline in COVID-19 cases witnessed in the last two months.

Over 13,000 beneficiaries had received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the health department said with over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine since the inoculation drive began a month ago in Delhi.

Health officials said although vaccination will be free at government centres in the capital, a set charge with a cap of Rs 250 per dose could be taken by private facilities.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 health workers were administered the shots at 81 centres across Delhi on the first day.