Mohammad Kaif accuses Indian team of doctoring ODI World Cup final pitch

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has made a shocking claim that the team under captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid attempted to doctor the pitch during the ODI World Cup final last year.

According to Kaif, the Indian team was heavily involved in the preparation of the pitch and went overboard which eventually resulted in handing the advantage to Australia. The team from Down Under went on to win their sixth ODI World Cup trophy as India fumbled at the final hurdle.

"I was there for three days. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid inspected the pitch every day for 3 days ahead of the final. They stood beside the pitch for an hour every day. I saw the pitch change its colour. There was no watering the pitch, no grass on the track. India wanted to give Australia a slow track. This is the truth, even if people don't want to believe it," Kaif told Lallantop in an interview.

Explaining why India went ahead with the alterations to the pitch, Kaif said it was done so to neutralise the Australian pace bowlers.

"The feeling was that Australia had Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, so India wanted to give a slow pitch, and that was our mistake. Many people say that curators do their own thing and we don't influence - that is rubbish. When you are moving around the pitch - you have to say just two lines - please don't put water, just reduce the grass. This happens. That is truth. And it should be done. You are playing at home. And we did it a little too much," Kaif added.

Tame end to a promising story

India had been playing a brilliant brand of cricket throughout the tournament with all departments firing in a cohesive manner. The team did not lost a single game in the run up to the final and up until the first few overs of the final, looked in the command seat.

However, once Rohit perished attempting to hoick the ball into the stands, via stunning catch from Travis Head, the wheels came off the Indian innings.

The Indian side finished with a paltry total of 240 which was chased with relative ease by the Australian batters. Head smashed a daddy hundred (137) on the big stage with Marnus Labuschagne (58*) providing adequate support.

The defeat meant India's quest for an ICC trophy was extended another year. The men-in-blue last won a major silverware in 2013 and since then, have faltered in the final stages of the tournaments.