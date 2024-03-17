IPL 2024: 'Entire tournament to be held in India,' BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be held entirely in India. The comments came as the Indian general elections dates were announced which will take place in seven phase across the country from April 19 to June 1. The IPL will start from March 22 and as of now the schedule has been released only for 17 days or 21 games.

“Complete IPL will happen in India only. BCCI is working on the full schedule and will make it public soon,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah told news outlet The Indian Express.

“As in the past, the BCCI will work closely with government and security agencies, following all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in India. Once the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections are announced, the Board will review and address any issues pertaining to the schedule of the first two weeks. Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates,” Shah added.

Gautam Gambhir gives fiery speech as KKR mentor

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir has asked the players to carry the attitude on the field of the very proud and successful side during the upcoming edition.

"We start this season from today. Whether it's physically, mentally skill-wise, give everything possible. It's a very, very proud and successful franchise," said Gambhir in video posted by KRR's social media handle.