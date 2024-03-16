IPL 2024: ‘I didn't try to convince him a lot’- Nehra breaks silence on Hardik Pandya’s move to Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra finally broke his silence on Hardik Pandya’s shock trade to his former franchise, Mumbai Indians, ahead of IPL 2024. Although Nehra said that the franchise would miss Pandya, he admitted not trying enough to convince him to stay, knowing Pandya's intentions of returning to his old team for which he played for six years.

Nehra explained how, with each passing year, everyone learns a lot from the cash-rich league, Pandya’s switch to MI (where he replaced Rohit as the new captain) makes one understand the importance of growth and what moving ahead in life means.

Nehra said in times to come, more such trades will make headlines.

"I didn't try to convince him a lot. That is because as you play more, the more experience you gain - like he came here and played for two years."

“[But] he played for that team (Mumbai Indians) for five or six years. And the way this game has been going along, people say that it is heading in the direction of soccer or basketball. So, we will end up seeing those trades [in cricket too]. "

“Yes, GT will miss Hardik Pandya. But it is a new opportunity for him. Every year IPL teaches you something new, and this year too there will be something new to learn. Best wishes [to him] from our side,” Nehra said.

Not easy to replace Shami, Hardik

Having won the league in their first attempt in 2022, Gujarat made it to the finals in their second season only to lose to CSK in a rain-hit thriller. The mantra behind their success was the core that included several overseas stars and Indian Team players like Pandya, Gill and Mohammed Shami – two of whom will not be there this season.

Speaking on Shami and Pandya’s absence, Nehra said no money can buy the experience both brought to the table and that the franchise will miss them.

“In any sport, you have to move on. You can't buy experience to replace Hardik, Shami, it's not going to be easy," Nehra said.

“But, there's the learning curve. Every year, new guys come, and they step in, and that's how teams move forward. In IPL, every team has the luxury of 25 players. It's a 12-person game, but you are talking about Hardik Pandya and Shami - to fill those shoes is not easy.”