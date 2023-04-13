'Forget security...': Wait, what? Javed Miandad makes ABSURD remark on India's reluctance to tour Pakistan

A lot has been said and written about the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition. Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Team India won't travel to Pakistan for the continental tournament and remain firm on their stance. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are also adamant to host the event and many of their former cricketers have suggested for the Men in Green to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup, in India, if their Asian neighbours do not visit them for Asia Cup.

Recently, multiple reports have suggested that talks are on for India to play their games elsewhere while Pakistan can continue to host the whole tournament. Amid all this, Pakistan legend Javed Miandad has come out with an absurd remark on the entire matter.

"Forget security. We believe that agar maut aani hai toh aani hai. Zindagi aur maut toh allah ke haath mein hai..(If death is your destiny, it will come for sure. Life and death are in the hands of the Almighty)," Miandad said in the podcast hosted by Nadir Ali.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Najam Sethi recently said, as quoted by India Today, "We have made it very clear that unless the Asia Cup is held on a hybrid model like we have proposed, that is India playing its matches at an offshore venue and Pakistan hosting the remaining games at home, we will not accept any other schedule and neither play."

"We will not lose our hosting rights. Security is no excuse for them now and we have told them if their government is not giving them clearance to play in Pakistan, show us some written proof of this," Sethi added.