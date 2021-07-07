Football: 'We are not going to buy any strikers', says Man City's Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are still looking for a striker who could fill the void left by Sergio Aguero, however, the club manager Pep Guardiola has said that they are being priced out of the market for a new player and may just stick with what they have for the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Football: Argentina beat Colombia in shootout to reach Copa America final

According to British media reports, Man City had shown their interest in buying Spurs' star Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland after their all-time top scorer Aguero left the club for Barcelona as a free agent.

Both strikers (Kane and Haaland) came with massive price tags. With Kane being valued at over 100 million pounds ($137.99 million), while Haaland has been rated at 150 million pounds.

"At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it," Guardiola told Catalan network TV3.

"All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position.

"We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we aren't going to buy a striker for next season."

Defending champions Manchester City will kick off their Premier League campaign in the match against Tottenham Hotspurs.