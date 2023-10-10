Football: UEFA confirms UK, Ireland as hosts for Euro 2028; Turkey, Italy to host in 2032

European football’s governing body UEFA has officially confirmed the United Kingdom and Ireland as the hosts for the Euro 2028, after weeks of speculation.

UEFA on Tuesday (Oct 10) confirmed the news that the UK will host the continental showpiece after seven years. It was a joint host during the Euro 2020, which was held in 2021 as the event had to be moved due to Covid pandemic.

UEFA also confirmed Turkey and Italy as the hosts for Euro 2032 after the joint bid was submitted.

UEFA confirms Euro hosts

“Euro 2028 will take place in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Proposed venues include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (x2), Manchester and Newcastle,” a statement on UEFA’s social media handle read.

Euro 2028 will be the third time England will be part of the hosts, having hosted the tournament in 1996 when Germany beat the Czech Republic in the final while also playing co-host to the 2020 showpiece (in 2021), in which Italy beat England on penalties.

As things stand, there are nine proposed cities to host the matches of the continental showpiece including matches in Belfast, Dublin, London, and Newcastle. London could see two venues on offer with Wembley likely to host the final while Tottenham Hotspur’s home ground is another stadium in line to host the matches.

Turkey, Italy to host 2032 Euros

UEFA also confirmed Italy and Turkey as hosts for the Euro 2032 as they logged a successful bid.

Italy, the defending European champions will host the Euros for the third time, having last played as hosts in 1968 and 1980, winning the former tournament.

This will be Turkey’s maiden Euro at the senior level as hosts, having previously played hosts to multiple Champions League finals including the 2005 and most recently in 2023.

“Congratulations to Italy and Türkiye, co-hosts of #EURO2032! The joint bidders presented 20 potential host stadiums, of which 10 will be chosen, five per country, by October 2026,” a UEFA statement read.

The news comes days after FIFA confirmed hosts for the 2030 World Cup with six nations playing host for the tournament. This includes Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco as the tournament takes place in three continents.

