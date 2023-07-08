Football Transfers: David de Gea confirms Manchester United exit after 12 years; Andre Onana likely to replace

It will be officially an end of an era at Manchester United after goalkeeper David de Gea confirmed his departure from the 20-time English football champions on Saturday, July 8. De Gea’s departure officially means that no player in the current squad has won the Premier League title with Manchester United with Phil Jones, earlier confirming his exit. Manchester United are now likely to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan who has been the likely name to replace the Spaniard. An incredible servant, and an extremely special person.



Wishing you every success for the future, @D_DeGea ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/tiIoZYPkJE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2023 × De Gea confirms exit Signed in 2011, De Dea was Sir Alex Ferguson’s first-choice goalkeeper after the exit of now-ill Edwin van der Sar and carried the flag of the club for 12 years during which he also served for the national side. He was part of the Manchester United team that won the Premier League title in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson. He would help the club win the FA Cup in 2016, League Cup, and Europa League in 2017 while he also played a pivotal role in the club’s domestic success last campaign.

There were speculations regarding the 32-year-old over signing a new contract but his departure on Saturday did not come as a surprise to many. United submitted a bid to sign Onana from Inter Milan this week and will now be the club’s first-choice option to sign.

De Gea was part of the plans of manager Erik ten Hag after he took over the reins of the side in 2022 and featured prominently throughout the season. However, with the player reluctant to sign a new deal, the club decided to step into the market for a new goalkeeper with Onana now a priority signing.

ALSO READ | DDCA director Shyam Sharma provides latest update on Rishabh Pant's recovery Glorious times with the club At the time of departure, De Gea represented United in 415 Premier League matches and played in every single match in the last two campaigns. In total he made 545 appearances for the club, winning both domestic and European honours with the side. He kept 148 clean sheets for the side and was a feature of the side during the transition of the club after Sir Alex’s retirement.

He famously missed a penalty in the 2021 Europa League final against Villareal in the shootout that saw United finish runners-up after all 21 penalties were scored.

The Spanish shot-stopper is now likely to return to his native Spain with a number of clubs still likely to sign him. He was closely linked with Real Madrid in 2015, but famously a faulty fax machine saw his paperwork remain incomplete and would then stay for a long time.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE