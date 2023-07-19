Football Transfers: Andre Onana all set for Manchester United as Inter Milan star undergoes medical

Manchester United are finally getting close to signing Andre Onana after the player arrived for medical tests on Wednesday, July 19. United, without a first-choice goalkeeper after David de Gea’s departure, are looking to seal a deal for the Champions League runner-up who is estimated to cost more than a whopping $50 million. The player is undergoing medicals at the Carrington training ground of the 20-time league champions and will join Mason Mount in another big-money arrival.

Onana set for United

United manager Erik ten Hag has been behind the goalkeeper for a long time having coached him at his former club Ajax. While Ten Hag came to United, the Cameroonian departed for Inter Milan and has been a huge success with the club. In this only season in Milan, Onana helped the side reach the final of the Champions League and win the Copa Italia in May. He kept eight clean sheets in the Champions League, most by any goalkeeper in the tournament last season.

After the departure of De Gea, Ten Hag was firm on getting the player and is now ready to move for other options and departments in the transfer market. Onana made 24 Serie A appearances while making a total of 41 in all competitions.

United’s focus on the transfer market

United are now expected to make their move for Rasmus Højlund of Atalanta who has been another target for the club as a backup option. United are not expected to make Wout Weghorst’s signing permanent as the player has joined Burnley’s pre-season. Højlund could be the ideal back-up needed for the side.

On Tuesday, United extended Marcus Rashford’s signing that will see the star player stay at Old Trafford until 2028. He was linked with Paris Saint-Germain and was in red-hot form for the side in the 2022-23 season that saw United return to the Champions League. The Red Devils finished third in the league and were at their best in Ten Hag’s first season in charge.

