Football transfer: Tottenham Hotspur turn down Bayern Munich's 'final' bid for striker Harry Kane

The Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have declined Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich's 'final bid' to acquire star striker Harry Kane. For over a month, the transfer talks attracted quite a lot of eyeballs. It was reported that the English club is in favour to sign a young recruit in place of the England captain, however, they have now turned down the latest offer.

The German champions submitted their final offer for Kane for a record-breaking bid which was more than $100 million ($110m). Bayern wanted to finish off the deal by last week and, hence, the offer was followed by a deadline; i.e. August 04 (Friday). However, the German club have failed in their third unsuccessful bid for the star striker.

Bayern have been after Tottenham to attain the services of Kane. However, they have not managed to succeed so far. The club had implied that if they fail in their attempt this time, they would shift their focus to other potential transfers. With over three weeks remaining in the transfer window, uncertainly still prevails over their plan of action in this course.

According to a report, Bayern are now set to conduct a meeting - which was pre-arranged - on Monday to discuss their next move. So far, Bayern and Tottenham have certainly not reached any consensus regarding Kane.

Kane, a veteran of Tottenham with 280 goals in 435 appearances across all competitions, continued to perform his duties for the club amid the transfer talks. On Sunday (August 06), the 30-year-old led the team in the 2023/24 PL pre-season face-off versus Shakhtar Donetsk. In the club friendlies, Tottenham demolished Shakhtar 5-1 with the superstar striker scoring on four instances (including a penalty shot).

It is to be noted that Kane still has a year left on his contract with Tottenham, with enough signs indicating that he is not open to an extension.

