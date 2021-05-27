Football: Tottenham Hotspur hold talks with Mauricio Pochettino as PSG boss eyes Premier League return

In what could be one of the biggest transfers ahead of the 2021-22 season, Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino over a return to the club. Pochettino was sacked by Spurs 18 months ago and the Argentine went onto sign a short-term deal with his former club PSG.

With the Ligue 1 giants, Pochettino won two domestic trophies to end his wait for a title as a manager but failed to guide PSG to a league title after being pipped by Lille.

Under Pochettino, PSG qualified for the UCL semi-final but were defeated by Manchester City.

While Pochettino is regarded as one of the finest tacticians, Tottenham Hotspur are working on a possible return for the Argentine to the North London club.

Reportedly, Pochettino is unhappy with how some of the things have been handled by the PSG hierarchy and is considering returning to Premier League. Apparently, Daniel Levi has accepted that it was a “mistake” to sack Pochettino and believes bringing him back is the best possible chance for the club to get back to UCL contention and win the fans back after the Super League fiasco.

The Argentine guided Spurs to three top-three finishes in the Premier League, on the bounce, and four Champions League qualifications. He also took Tottenham Hotspur to the final of the Champions League only to lose against Liverpool.

However, PSG are reluctant to let go of Pochettino and it will be interesting how Spurs negotiate with the French giants.

Besides Pochettino, Ajax boss Erik Ten Haag continues to remain a strong contender for the role in case PSG don’t allow the Argentine to leave.