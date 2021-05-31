Football: Sergio Aguero signs for Barcelona on a free transfer

Barcelona on Monday completed the signing of Argentine forward Sergio Aguero on a free transfer after he left Manchester City upon expiry of his contract with the Premier League giants. Aguero is set to be unveiled as a Barcelona player on Monday evening.

The Argentine forward was spotted in Barcelona over the weekend. The official Barcelona website has included a link to the presentation of the former Man City striker, due to take place at 6:15pm Central European Time on Monday.

Aguero has been handed a two-year contract with the Spanish giants where he will play with his Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi.

Barcelona took to Twitter to announce the deal.

ALSO READ: Football: 'Leaving because Real Madrid no longer has faith in me' - Zinedine Zidane pens open letter to fans

The 32-year-old forward completed his 10-year-long stay at the Etihad Stadium with Manchester City wherein he finished as the club’s highest goal-scorer in the history while breaking a plethora of records in the English top-flight including most goals for a single club and most hat-tricks. He scored 260 goals in 390 matches while assisting a further 73.

In what was a trophy-laden stay in Manchester for Aguero, he lifted a staggering 15 trophies with the Cityzens and has been hailed as one of the finest foreigners to have graced the Premier League.

Aguero had a fitting farewell to his Premier League career as he netted twice in his last-ever league game for Man City, against Everton, before lifting the coveted Premier League trophy.

However, the dream of lifting the Champions League trophy with Man City remained unfulfilled as the Blues were defeated 1-0 by Chelsea in the final of UCL in Porto.

Barcelona are also to set to sign Man City midfielder Eric Garcia, who also joins the Spanish club on a free transfer.