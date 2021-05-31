Football: 'Leaving because Real Madrid no longer has faith in me' - Zinedine Zidane pens open letter to fans

Zinedine Zidane on Monday accused Real Madrid president Florentino Perez of lacking respect in his final season as the Los Blancos manager as he announced his departure from the club by saying: "I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need".

Zidane won three UEFA Champions League titles and two LaLiga trophies across two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the World Cup-winning former French midfielder decided to part ways again following Real Madrid’s trophyless campaign in 2020-21.

The Frenchman has now opened up on his decision to quit the top job at Real Madrid while also touching upon his relationship with president Perez.

Many reports, prior to Zidane’s open letter, suggested that the Frenchman is tired of managing and wants a break while other reports suggested that he may be signed by Paris Saint-Germain or the French national team.

Spanish publication AS on Monday published Zidane’s open letter to fans which reads: "Dear Real Madrid fans, for more than 20 years, from the first day I arrived in Madrid and wore the white shirt, you’ve shown me your love. I wanted to write this letter, to say goodbye to you and explain my decision to leave the coaching job.

ALSO READ: Football: Tuchel set for new deal and hungry for more after Chelsea Champions League triumph

"I’m going, but I’m not jumping overboard, nor am I tired of coaching. In May 2018 I left because after two and a half years, with so many victories and so many trophies, I felt the team needed a new approach to stay at the very highest level. Right now, things are different. I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term.”

Zidane further added that he knows the demands of managing a top club like Real Madrid as the manager will be sacked if he doesn’t win anything. However, the Frenchman said that his efforts to build a culture in the club has been forgotten. The former Real Madrid manager said that he would have wished for a better relationship with the club and president over the last few months.

"I understand football and I know the demands of a club like Real Madrid. I know when you don’t win, you have to leave. But with this a very important thing has been forgotten, everything I built day-to-day has been forgotten, what I brought to my relationships with the players, with the 150 people who work with and around the team.

ALSO READ: Football: 'Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture' - Kevin De Bruyne reveals extent of injury picked up during UCL final

"I’m a natural-born winner and I was here to win trophies, but even more important than this are the people, their feelings, life itself and I have the sensation these things have not been taken into account, that there has been a failure to understand that these things also keep the dynamics of a great club going. To some extent I have even been rebuked for it.

"I want there to be respected for what we have achieved together. I would have liked my relationship with the club and the president over the past few months to have been a little different to that of other coaches. I wasn’t asking for privileges, of course not, just a little more recollection.

"These days the life of a coach in the dugout at a big club is two seasons, little more. For it to last longer the human relationships are essential, they are more important than money, more important than fame, more important than everything. They need to be nurtured.

"That’s why it hurt me so much when I read in the press, after a defeat, that I would be sacked if I didn’t win the next game. It hurt me and the whole team because these deliberately leaked messages to the media negatively influenced the squad, they created doubts and misunderstandings.

"Luckily I had these amazing lads who were with me to the death. When things turned ugly they saved me with magnificent victories. Because they believed in me and knew I believed in them."