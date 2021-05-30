Football: 'Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture' - Kevin De Bruyne reveals extent of injury picked up during UCL final

Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has revealed the extent of his injury picked up during the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto, Portugal. De Bruyne was substituted off in the 60th minute after Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger body-checked the Belgian.

The 29-year-old straightaway went on to the ground and looked in immense pain as the physios and medical staff checked him. De Bruyne left the field in tears and pain as the Man City staff helped him limp off. Now, the Belgian has revealed the extent of his injury.

De Bruyne has said that he has suffered acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. The Man City midfielder further said he is still disappointed about the Champions League final defeat against Chelsea while vowing that the team will be back fighting for titles next season.

“Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back,” De Bruyne tweeted.

Manchester City players were left in tears as Chelsea defeated them 1-0 to lift their second Champions League trophy. Chelsea’s club-record signing, Kai Havertz netted his first-ever goal in UCL to hand Chelsea the most important goal of their season as the London club enjoyed their first success under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Earlier on Sunday, Man City right-back Kyle Walker expressed his disappointment in not winning the coveted Champions League but said the team will bounce back stronger next season.

“We gave everything last night to make our fans proud and I’m sorry it wasn’t enough to bring the trophy home for you. We will be back stronger. Thanks for all your support,” Walker tweeted.

