Football: Missing semis would be seen as failure for England, says Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday his side will be considered to have failed if they do not reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

England made the last four of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and London's Wembley Stadium will host the semi-finals and final as well as some group stage games.

Asked if going out before the semis would be seen as a failure, Southgate told reporters: "Yes, it probably will. I think we're realistic about that, we have to live with that expectation.

"We know the excitement around the team and it’s great, we’re now relevant.

"We've been to two semi-finals so the next step is to try to go further."

England also made it to the semi-finals of the Nations League in 2019 as well as Euro 1996, played in England.

Southgate, speaking after announcing his final squad, said expectations were greater now than during the last World Cup, even with England having one of the youngest squads.

"I've got to try to manage the expectations for the players. I accept the situation as a manager there's expectation, I have to deliver. We have to deliver as a group of staff, it's not about me in terms of if we can be successful," he added.

"Of course it's about me if we fail, so no problem. That's the gig."