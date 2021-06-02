Football- 'Need investment': Man City chairman on finding Sergio Aguero's replacement

Star striker Sergio Aguero is set to join Spanish giants Barcelona on a two-year deal. The Argentine will bid adieu to Manchester City after spending a decade with the club.

Aguero, who is City's all-time top scorer with 260 goals, will leave a huge void after departing. The club's chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has said that the club is ready to spend money to find a replacement for the Argentine.

"We lose a very important legend in Sergio Aguero," Al Mubarak told the club website on Tuesday. "They are very hard shoes to fill, but I'm confident that we will find the right player to fill those shoes.

"There are other areas within the group, within the team that obviously need investment. Not too many. It's not about numbers, it's about quality.

"One of the things I've learned over the years is you need to constantly bring in talent into the team, refresh and particularly when you are at a high level and when you're on the top."

Manchester City have had a dominant run in the Premier League in recent years. Under Pep Guardiola, the club has won three league titles in four years. In the recently-concluded season, Man City finished 12 points ahead of second-placed Man Utd.

Al Mubarak said City, who also won the League Cup, will not stand still despite their domestic success.

"Having won the league, it is not the time to sit back and be content. That would be your biggest mistake," Al Mubarak added.

"This is the time to send a strong message, that there's no contentment, that you're not satisfied with just winning the league."

(Inputs from Reuters)