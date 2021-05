Fan zones!

But there has been concern in Portugal that the event could lead to an increase in infections after authorities decided to relax COVID-19 rules for the match. Portugal is on the British government's "green" list allowing tourists to visit the country without quarantining on their return..

As planes arrived, stewards directed fans of the two teams to opposite sides of the airport, where rows of buses waited to drive them to the city centre, where fan zones had been set up. The fan zones each have the capacity for 6,000 people.

Before getting on the bus, fans were given a yellow bracelet to show they had tested negative for COVID-19.

"Anyone here had a (COVID-19) test done so this is probably the safest place to be in the world," said one fan, sitting near a bar with friends.

