/Manchester United to get EFL Cup lifeline? Grimsby fined for fielding ineligible player in round 2

Manchester United could be handed a lifeline in the EFL Cup as their round 2 opponents, Grimsby Town, could face a possible suspension for fielding an ineligible player. According to an EFL statement, Grimsby Town have been fined £20,000 for fielding an ineligible player against Manchester United, a tie that took place on Wednesday (Aug 27). While there is no comment by the EFL on Grimsby’s eligibility for the rest of the tournament, United could be awarded a win if the club are sanctioned further.

So what is the situation?

United lost 11-12 on penalties to Grimsby on Wednesday (Aug 27), meaning they were knocked out of the tournament in Round 2. During the second half, Grimsby brought on Clarke Oduor, who had joined on loan the day before from Bradford City, as a substitute, but later realised he had been registered one minute and 59 seconds after the 12:00 BST deadline. Meaning he was ineligible to feature for the side during the match.

After realising Grimsby’s mistakes, the EFL on Tuesday sanctioned the club and fined £20,000, of which £10,000 is to be paid immediately and the rest of the amount before the end of the season.

Why United could have a lifeline?

In the past, teams like Real Madrid and other top clubs have been sanctioned for fielding ineligible players. The sanctions include expulsion from the rest of the tournament or heavy fines. If the former is the case, United could be back in the competition and will replace Grimsby.

Manchester United are aware of the situation but have declined to comment.

According to EFL regulations, United have five working days - until next Monday - to decide if they want to appeal the decision.

The EFL said the board's decision to issue a fine "followed precedent" and was taken after a "comprehensive review of all the evidence and considering prior decisions taken in respect of offences in the League Cup".