Captain Bruno lifts Manchester United with late winner as Thomas Frank loses first PL game as Spurs manager

Bruno Fernandes eased the pressure on Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim as his last-gasp penalty sealed a 3-2 win over Burnley, while Thomas Frank suffered his first Premier League defeat as Tottenham manager on Saturday (Aug 29). Just days after a humiliating League Cup second-round loss at fourth-tier Grimsby, United were on the brink of another damaging result after promoted Burnley twice came from behind at Old Trafford. Amorim had admitted after the Grimsby debacle that he sometimes thinks about quitting and often hates his players. His mood would have been even darker before United captain Fernandes came to the rescue seven minutes into stoppage time.

United's first win in three league games this season will give Amorim some much-needed respite heading into the international break, although questions will still be asked of the Portuguese coach after his side's latest erratic display.

Luck was on United's side when they took the lead in the 26th minute.

Casemiro's header thumped off the crossbar and hit Burnley captain Josh Cullen on the back, ricocheting over the line before Martin Dubravka could claw it away.

Lyle Foster hauled Burnley level with a 55th-minute finish from Jacob Bruun Larsen's cross.

Bryan Mbeumo put United back in the lead just 15 seconds later when he slammed in Diogo Dalot's cutback for his first league goal since his summer move from Brentford.

United's frailties were punished again as Jaidon Anthony equalised in the 66th minute.

It was a shambolic goal, with Altay Bayindir spilling Loum Tchaouna's shot and Anthony poking the loose ball goalwards before Kobbie Mainoo's attempted clearance rebounded in off the United goalkeeper. But in the final moments, Anthony pulled Amad Diallo, with a lengthy VAR check concluding the foul continued inside the area, conceding a controversial penalty that Fernandes gratefully tucked away to Amorim's immense relief.

Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth to end Frank's strong start since he arrived from Brentford to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou in the close-season.

Tottenham had won their first two league games under the Dane without conceding a goal, including a 2-0 win at Manchester City last weekend. But Evanilson struck in the fifth minute with a deflected shot as Bournemouth left north London with their second win this term.