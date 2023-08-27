Football: Lionel Messi's debut goal for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer - WATCH

Lionel Messi came off the bench and scored a goal - his first in Major League Soccer (MLS) - as Inter Miami beat New York Red Bulls 2-0. The win also ended Miami's 11-game winless streak as the fortunes continue to turn for them ever since the Argentinian landed in Miami.

Messi, who came in the game one hour after the kickoff whistle, now has 11 goals for Miami in nine games in all competitions. Before debuting in MLS, Messi also helped Inter Miami win the League Cup as well.

Messi's maiden goal in MLS came about two minutes short of the 90-minute mark when Jordi Alba guided Sergio Busquets' pass to Messi. The 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning star then showed his dribbling skills as he went past three defenders to pass the ball to Benjamin Cremaschi. Messi, already in penalty area of the Red Bulls, then ran towards the goal as Cremaschi gently sent back the ball to him and the 36-year-old made no mistake in putting it in the goal post with his left foot. Have a look at the video here:

For his first regular season goal for the club 🎉



Cremaschi ▶️ Messi!
#RBNYvMIA | 0-2 pic.twitter.com/jyzfCqMKwQ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 27, 2023

The goal gave Miami fans much to cheer about who had been chanting Messi-Messi since the 6th minute of the game. Inter Miami's first goal, however, came in 37th minute when 20-year-old Paraguayan debutant Diego Gomez scored.

Speaking on Messi not starting the game, Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino said it might happen ahead of the next game and more often next year when the soccer superstar is another year older.

“We will assess further after this evening’s training,” Martino had said. “It is inevitable that we will not have him at some point. I understand the expectations the rest of the world has to watch him, and that is undeniable But I cannot act based on that, because then I would risk doing things wrong. This will happen (giving Messi rest) at least three times this year, and next year more. We will have to find a solution.”

