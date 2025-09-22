/Gavi to undergo knee operation on meniscus injury: Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is to undergo surgery on his injured meniscus after other treatment failed to resolve his problem, the Catalan giants said on Monday. The 21-year-old midfielder has not played since late August due to the problem and the club said he would undergo an arthroscopy on the knee on Tuesday.

It is the same knee in which he suffered a torn cruciate ligament and another meniscus injury in 2023.

Having first received a "conservation course of treatment" in a bid to fix the problem, Gavi was put through "intense sports stress tests" on Sunday, the La Liga champions said.

"In order to guarantee the best possible recovery and return to competitive action, this Tuesday Gavi will undergo an arthroscopic examination," Barca said in a statement.

His previous surgery on the knee in November 2023 kept Gavi out of action for a year.

Barca made no mention of how long it would be before Gavi plays again.

But the club also confirmed that Fermin Lopez, who played for half an hour in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Getafe, had suffered a muscular injury in his hip.

"He will be out of action for around three weeks," Barca said.

Gavi and Lopez join the likes of forward Lamine Yamal, full-back Alejandro Balde and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the treatment table.

