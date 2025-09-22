/SNF, Week 3: WATCH | Eagles' Jordan Davis makes 'Play of the Night' with 61-yard FG return touchdown vs Rams

The NFL Week 3 Sunday Night Football started with a bang when the Philadelphia Eagles won a game by six points which they should have lost by two. The game, against the Los Angeles Rams, was in the last three seconds and the Rams had a 44-yard shot at a field goal. The scores were 27-26 in favour of the Eagles but the FG would have taken Rams to 29 points. The Eagles raced to 33 points instead and went on to maintain their unbeaten streak so far this season.

Jordan Davis makes play of the night on Week 3 SNF

The play was set and Rams kicker was all game to keep his team unbeaten. The kick was made but blocked by the Eagles defense and the ball was loose. Special teams player Jordan Davis saw an opportunity, collected the football and ran like there's no tomorrow for a 61-yard FG return touchdown. Have a look at the play below:

The play completed a sensation come-from-behind victory for the Super Bowl defending champions who were down 7-26 one minute into the third quarter. The loss also snapped the Rams' two-game win streak as they picked up their first loss of the season.

Eagles vs Rams players' stats

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was 21 of 32 for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 40 rushing yards in nine carries to go with a touchdown. Running Back Saquon Barkely had a busy night as well with 18 carries but only for 46 yards and no TD. Wide Receiver AJ Brown went big with 109 yards in 6 receiving yards along with TD as well.