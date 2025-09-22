/Who won Sunday Night Football, Week 3 - Eagles clinch thriller, Panthers eat up Falcons and more winners & losers

NFL Week 3 games are done but one with only six teams staying unbeaten from last week's 16. A lot of drama happened but none was better than the Eagles' exhilarating win over the Rams. Philly not only blocked the field goal attempt by the Rams on the last play of the game but special team player Jordan Davis ran for a 61-yard touchdown for a sensational come-from-behind 33-26 victory. The win was even sweeter as it came after the Eagles were down 7-26 early in the third quarter. With the win, the Super Bowl defending champions stay unbeaten while the Rams' picked up their first loss.