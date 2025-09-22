/Who won Sunday Night Football, Week 3 - Eagles clinch thriller, Panthers eat up Falcons and more winners & losers

Only six teams stay unbeaten now in the league - three each in American and National Football Conference. The AFC teams are - the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Indianapolis Colts. The unbeaten NFC teams are the Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Week 3 games are done but one with only six teams staying unbeaten from last week's 16. A lot of drama happened but none was better than the Eagles' exhilarating win over the Rams. Philly not only blocked the field goal attempt by the Rams on the last play of the game but special team player Jordan Davis ran for a 61-yard touchdown for a sensational come-from-behind 33-26 victory. The win was even sweeter as it came after the Eagles were down 7-26 early in the third quarter. With the win, the Super Bowl defending champions stay unbeaten while the Rams' picked up their first loss.
Only six teams stay unbeaten now in the league - three each in American and National Football Conference. The AFC teams are - the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Indianapolis Colts. The unbeaten NFC teams are the Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are the scores of all 15 games on Sunday Night Football Week 3
Minnesota Vikings beat Cincinnati Bengals 48-10
Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans 17-10
Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans 41-20
Washington Commanders beat Las Vegas Raiders 41-24
Philadelphia Eagles beat LA Rams 33-26
Carolina Panthers beat Atlanta Falcons 30-0
Pittsburgh Steelers beat New England Patriots 21-14
Cleveland Browns beat Green Bay Packers 13-10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New York Jets 29-27
LA Chargers beat Denver Broncos 23-20
Seattle Seahawks beat New Orleans Saints 44-13
Chicago Bears beat Dallas Cowboys 31-14
San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals 16-15
Kansas City Chiefs beat New York Giants 22-9
In the last game of Week 3, the Baltimore Ravens will play against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Both teams are 1-1 after the first two games and any result will not change the number of unbeaten teams in the league.