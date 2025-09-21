Ballon d'Or 2025: All you need to know about football's prestigious honour - contenders, live streaming and more

The race for Ballon d’Or 2025 is heating up as top names from football battle out for the most prestigious individual award in the sport. In the men’s department, France’s Ousmane Dembélé, Spain’s Lamine Yamal and others will be the favorites, while in the women's department, Aitana Bonmati and Alessia Russo will also square off. So ahead of the Ballon 2025 ceremony, here’s all you need to know, including live streaming, nominations and other key details.

Who are the favourites?

Dembélé is top of the favourites chart to win the prestigious honour, having helped Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League, Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France title in the same season. They could have completed a unique quadruple, but missed out on the Club World Cup title in the final when Chelsea got the better of them. Yamal, on the other hand, will be in the race for the top prize, but is likely to miss out, having lost the Champions League semis with Barcelona, while the same applies to teammate Raphinha.

What is the Ballon d'Or?

Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

Where and when is the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

The 69th edition of the awards ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday (Sep 22).

Which awards will be presented at the 2025 Ballon d'Or® ceremony?

• The Men's Ballon d'Or (best player, 2024/25 season)

• The Women's Ballon d'Or (best player, 2024/25 season)

• The Men's Kopa Trophy (best young player, 2024/25 season)

• The Women's Kopa Trophy (best young player, 2024/25 season)

• The Men's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper, 2024/25 season)

• The Women's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper, 2024/25 season)

• The Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team, 2024/25 season)

• The Women's Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team, 2024/25 season)

• The Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team, 2024/25 season)

• The Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team, 2024/25 season)

• The Men's Club of the Year Trophy

• The Women's Club of the Year Trophy

• Sócrates Award

Who are the nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or awards?

Men's Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City)

Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli/Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (France, Bayern)

Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)

Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women's Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees

Sandy Baltimore (France, Chelsea)

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England, Chelsea)

Klara Bühl (Germany, Bayern)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal)

Sofia Cantore (Italy, Juventus/Washington Spirit)

Steph Catley (Australia, Arsenal)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City)

Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, OL Lyonnes)

Emily Fox (United States, Arsenal)

Cristiana Girelli (Italy, Juventus)

Esther González (Spain, Gotham FC)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Patri Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

Amanda Gutierres (Brazil, Palmeiras)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern)

Lindsey Heaps (United States, OL Lyonnes)

Chloe Kelly (England, Manchester City/Arsenal)

Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Norway, Arsenal)

Marta (Brazil, Orlando Pride)

Clara Mateo (France, Paris FC)

Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Clàudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden, Chelsea)

Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid)

Leah Williamson (England, Arsenal)

How is the Ballon d'Or decided?

The men's and women's Ballon d'Or is awarded based on three main criteria:

1) Individual performances, decisive and impressive character

2) Team performances and achievements

3) Class and fair play