NFL Week 3, Thursday Night Football: Bills vs Dolphins score and players stats

The NFL Week 3 has started and the Buffalo Bills are still unbeaten after surviving a scare by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The Bills have extended their win streak to 3-0 after beating the Dolphins 31-21. The Dolphins, who are now 0-3, looked set to win their first game of the season but some mistakes late in the fourth quarter meant they are still looking for their maiden win. Bills quarterback Josh Allen would now be feeling quite confident after leading the team to a win late in the fourth quarter with one clutch TD passes.

Bills vs Dolphins TNF Week 3 players stats

Bills QB Allen went 22 of 28 for 213 yards and three touchdown passes with one in the final eight minutes of the game which gave the go-ahead score. The QB also added 25 rushing yards in four carries at an average of 6.2 yards per carry. Bills RB James Cook had a busy night with 19 carries for 108 yards and one TD. Among the wide receivers, Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir raked up 66 and 72 yards in five and four receptions, respectively for one TD each.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As for the Dolphins, QB Tagovailoa was 22 of 34 for 146 yards along wit two TDs and one interception. He also added 10 rushing yards in two carries. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his buddy Jaylen Waddle went for 49 and 39 receiving yards, respectively in five receptions and one TD each.

Also Read - Messi all set to sign multiyear contract extension with Inter Miami - Report

How did the Dolphins lose?