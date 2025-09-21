WION Exclusive — Sandesh Jhingan: 'The day India qualifies, we’ll sing Vande Mataram together'

Indian football is at a delicate but exciting juncture. With the arrival of head coach Khalid Jamil, the national team has found a new surge of energy and belief. The difference is already visible—whether in the intensity on the pitch, the tactical discipline, or simply the way the players carry themselves with greater confidence. At the heart of this revival is Sandesh Jhingan, India’s captain and defensive stalwart, who has been a witness to the sport’s transformation in the country over the past decade. In an exclusive conversation with WION, Jhingan spoke candidly about India’s performance at the recent CAFA Cup, the AFC qualifiers that lie ahead, and his ultimate dream of seeing India at the FIFA World Cup.

The CAFA Cup

India’s campaign at the CAFA Cup was seen as a mixed bag. They began with a morale-boosting win over Tajikistan, followed it with a spirited victory against Oman, but eventually fell short against powerhouses like Iran. For Jhingan, however, the tournament was less about results and more about belief. “One of the first talks we had before the CAFA Cup was that we were desperate for a win,” Jhingan recalled. “We needed it for ourselves, for the country, for everyone involved. And when we got that result against Tajikistan, we built on it.” What stood out most was the Iran clash, a 0–3 loss on paper, but a turning point in spirit. “The energy before the game and after the game—it only increased. Playing against a top side, putting up a fight, and still feeling we could have done more… that showed how much belief had grown within the group.”

The Road to the Asian Cup

The CAFA Cup is now behind India, and all eyes are on the AFC qualifiers. With four games remaining, the equation is simple but steep—win, and qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup. “We know the weight of these games,” Jhingan admitted. “We only have one point right now, and we take responsibility. But what’s gone is gone. The focus is on what lies ahead. Winning those four games can get us qualified, and that’s our only focus. We want to make it to the Asian Cup for a third consecutive time—something India has never done before.” For Jhingan, the target is clear: history. “We want to give our mighty best. I can guarantee everyone that.”

Defence is the System, Not Just the Backline

India’s recent progress has often been attributed to its defensive solidity, with Jhingan leading the backline. But the captain was quick to dispel the idea that defence is just about defenders. “It’s a misconception,” he explained. “The system is the strength. If my strikers don’t press, or if midfielders don’t track back, no back four can hold up. In the same way, defence contributes to attack by bringing the right passes forward. It’s a collective effort shaped by the coach’s philosophy.”

Progress and Gaps in Indian Football

Having debuted in 2015, Jhingan has seen Indian football evolve. “Back then, we were ranked 173 in the world. We climbed into the 90s at one point, which was historic. We’ve qualified for two Asian Cups in a row, which never happened before. Our clubs have played in the AFC Champions League, the women’s team and junior teams are doing well. There has been a lot of positive movement.” At the same time, he acknowledged there’s more to do at the grassroots and structural levels but remained optimistic: “I always look at the glass half full. We are on the right path.”

Guiding the Next Generation

When asked about mentoring younger teammates like Sahal and Roshan, Jhingan chuckled: “First tell me the dictionary definition of youngsters. Sahal is 28–29, he’s not young anymore!” But on a serious note, he stressed the importance of leading by action, not just words. “It’s about how you behave off the pitch, on the pitch, during setbacks and during good times. That’s what they pick up. These boys are smart, curious, and determined. They are pretty much sorted.”

The Dream and the Message

The World Cup remains Jhingan’s ultimate dream, but he knows there are steps. “Back in 2015, I said the same—the dream is the World Cup. But first, we must be regular at the Asian Cup, then progress into knockout rounds, and build from there. Right now, my main dream is to qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.” Before signing off, he shared a heartfelt message to fans who have stood by the team through highs and lows: “In our last game, we will play Hong Kong in India. God bless, we will qualify. Let’s make sure we are all together, and we sing Vande Mataram as one. That’s the dream moment," he signed off.