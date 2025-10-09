/Adrien Rabiot backed by French players' union in row over Serie A match abroad

The French players' union (UNFP) on Thursday backed footballer Adrien Rabiot for speaking out about his concerns at UEFA's decision to allow AC Milan to play a league fixture in Australia.

AC Milan midfielder Rabiot branded the decision by European football's governing body to allow a 'home' match against Como to be played in Perth on February 8 as "totally crazy".

Milan's San Siro stadium is out of commission on that date because it is hosting the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on February 6.

Rabiot's criticism incurred the wrath of the CEO of Serie A Luigi De Siervo, who on Wednesday told the player to count his money and be quiet about the decision.

"Rabiot forgets, like all players earning millions of euros, that they are paid to do something, and that is play football," said De Siervo.

"He should have more respect for the money he earns and offer more support to his employer, Milan, who accepted and pushed for this match being played abroad."

However, the UNFP backed Rabiot for voicing his concerns which they said are "shared by the vast majority of players".

Not all footballers "are able to access the media and express themselves in this way," the UNFP continued.

"However, they should know that as the primary players in the game, they have the right, and even the duty, to make their voices heard.

"Freedom of expression for footballers is a fundamental principle that the UNFP will always defend, like FIFPRO, the world players' union," it added.

UEFA this week said it had "reluctantly" approved the staging of Milan's home match with Como in Perth, as well as a Spanish La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami, Florida, on December 20.

European supporters' groups branded the moves "absurd, unaffordable, and environmentally irresponsible", and Rabiot made clear his feelings.

"It's totally crazy. There are financial agreements in order for the championship to have a certain visibility. All of this is beyond us (the players)," he said in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro.

"It's crazy to travel so far to play a match between two Italian teams in Australia."

