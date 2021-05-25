Football: 16,500 spectators allowed in Porto for UEFA Champions League final

UEFA on Tuesday announced that up to 16,500 spectators will be allowed to attend the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on Sunday in Porto. The ticket sales for the match opened on Tuesday.

The figure allowed by the Portuguese authorities stands at one-third of the capacity of the Estadio do Dragao, which took over the hosting after Istanbul was ruled out due to COVID-19 issues.

UEFA has already allocated as many as 6,000 tickets to each Chelsea and Man City.

To this will be added the traditional invitations, as well as "1,700 tickets reserved for the general public" which "will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis".

Tickets for the UCL final cost from 70 euros to 600 euros -- against a range of 40 to 130 euros for Wednesday's Europa League final in Gdansk between Manchester United and Villareal.

Spectators will “require proof of a negative Covid-19 test" to enter the stadium. Fans coming from abroad "will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force".

With Portugal being on the green list of British government, players or fans won’t have to quarantine upon returning home.

However, the UK, as a host, was ruled out due to entry restrictions and quarantine protocols for the media, officials, and guests – which was deemed as unpractical.

Portugal also hosted the "Final 8" in 2020 which allowed the Champions League to finish in the pandemic.