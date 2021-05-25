Football: Luke Shaw wants Manchester United to strengthen the squad in the transfer window

Luke Shaw has urged his club Manchester United to make new signings in the transfer window in a bid to close the gap on their opponents at the top of the table and seek the title next season.

Manchester United's rivals Manchester City completed twelve points ahead of them in the Premier League this season and are relied upon to acquire more fortifications in the mid-year to defend their title next season.

Any semblance of Chelsea, who have been a power under Thomas Tuchel, and Liverpool are additionally expected to improve their squad for the 2021/22 Premier League crusade.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has focused on the need to get fortifications in the summer to contend next season, and the left-back is by all accounts repeating his manager's point.

"With the squad, we've got, it's so talented. We've got a brilliant mix of experienced ones and younger ones but even the younger ones have played so many times now they've got that experience. The manager was speaking the other day that he would like one or two more signings. I think that we would all welcome that with open arms.

ALSO READ: Football: Cristiano Ronaldo says achieved his goal at Juventus

Anything that would make our squad better, increase our chances of getting to that next level, will always be good for the team," Luke Shaw said.

Manchester United's choice to acquire Alex Telles from FC Porto the previous summer ended up being a decent one. The appearance of the 28-year-old Brazilian has pushed Luke Shaw to a higher level. The Englishman has been apparently the best left-back in the country this season.

The 25-year-old recognizes that contending with Alex Telles for the left-back spot has carried the best with regards to him. Luke Shaw needs the club to acquire more players to build contests for places across the pitch.

ALSO READ: Football: From Messi to Lewandowski: Single season top-scorers in Europe's five main leagues

"You only have to look at how competition has pushed me, but if we can get that around the whole place in different positions, I think we can continue to keep pushing each other and it's only good for the manager to have that sort of competition and hard choices on who to pick. That's what we need to improve on."

