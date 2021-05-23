Football: From Messi to Lewandowski: Single season top-scorers in Europe's five main leagues

Let's take a look at the top-scorers in a single season in Europe's top five leagues:

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 41-year-old record on Saturday by scoring his 41st goal in a single Bundesliga season.

Premier League: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 32 goals, 2017/18

On his first season at Anfield, the Egyptian striker toppled the Premier League record by scoring one goal more than the previous joint record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Alan Shearer.

After scoring on his debut at Watford on the opening weekend, Salah then hit four against the same opponents in the return at Anfield.

He never went more than two league games without scoring and only missed two of Liverpool's 38 Premier League games all season.

Salah then set a new league record with a goal in a 4-0 thumping of Brighton on the last day of the season.

In the pre-Premier League era, Dixie Dean scored a staggering 60 goals for Everton in 1927-28, including eight hat-tricks.

(Photograph:Reuters)