'Finally the Rock has come back': Virat Kohli's comment on Jasprit Bumrah's return leaves fans in splits

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli was a livewire on the field during Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and South Africa in Centurion. After posting a strong total of 327 runs on the board during their first innings, India continued to dominate the proceedings with the ball against the hosts. India bundled out South Africa on a paltry 197 runs to take a healthy lead of 130 runs and remain favourites to win the series-opener.

Indian pacers were on top of their game on Day 3 as they wreaked havoc against the Proteas batting line-up. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India with a magnificent five-wicket haul while Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur got two wickets apiece.

Bumrah had waled off the pitch during the day's play after twisting his ankle while bowling. However, the ace fast bowler later returned to the ground and finished his spell with the wicket of Keshav Maharaj, who was the last man to fall for South Africa. Bumrah had limped off the ground after twisting his ankle but made a great comeback on the same day.

The pacer was welcomed in a unique way by Indian skipper Kohli, who was caught on the stump mic recalling an iconic line from legendary wrestler The Rock. "Finally, the Rock has come back," Kohli was heard saying in the stump mic to welcome Bumrah. The comment soon went viral on social media leaving fans in splits.

Check out some of the reactions:

Just before going for the ad at the end of 60th over, Kohli was uttering 'Finally the rock has come back'#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/rpoXwx77xE — Bourgeois (@NaMoStadium) December 28, 2021 ×

Bumrah comes back to bowl after a lengthy break.



Kohli: FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK!!



Referring to this epic comeback line by Rock, who came back to WWE in 2011 after a 8-year hiatus.



Absolute goosebumps to hear Kohli say that! What a reference! Virat um WWE fan polarku! pic.twitter.com/EHe9waR4Qa — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 28, 2021 ×

*No context Virat Kohli*

Kohli in over break: "Finally the Rock has come back"#INDvSA — The Cricket Statistician (@CricketSatire) December 28, 2021 ×

“finally, the rock has come back” - Kohli on Bumrah’s return #BoxingDayTest — Atanuu Agarrwal (@aagarrw) December 28, 2021 ×

The famous dialogue had been used by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson when he had made his comeback in the WWE ring after a wait of almost eight years.

Bumrah, who is one of the best fast bowlers in the world at present, has over the years certainly emerged as one of the rocks of the Indian pace attack and has been delivering consistently across formats. The fast bowler had suffered an injury scare on Tuesday but is fit to continue and will be hoping to finish the Centurion Test with more wickets under his belt.