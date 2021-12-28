Ind vs SA, 1st Test: Md Shami joins elite list of Indian pacers with 200 wickets during Day 3 in Centurion

After Day 2 being washed out, India and South Africa resumed the first Test on Day 3 on Tuesday (December 28). An action-packed day came to an end with 18 wickets falling during the course of the day's play as Mohammed Shami and Lungi Ngidi attained five-fers for their respective sides.

India resumed at 272-3 and quickly fell for 327. Ngidi returned with 6 for 71 but the South African bowlers' efforts got derailed as the Dean Elgar-led line-up were dismissed for a paltry 197 in the first innings, handing a mammoth 130-run lead to the Virat Kohli-led visitors at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Shami was the chief wicket-taker for Team India, claiming an impressive 5 for 44 as he was rewarded for maintaining a disciplined line and length throughout. The pacer accounted for the wickets of Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and the likes to handover the advantage to India.

With his five-fer, Shami joined the 200-wicket club; becoming the fifth Indian overall and the third-quickest speedster to achieve the feat from the country.

India pacers will 200 or more wickets in Tests

Kapil Dev - 434 in 227 innings

Zaheer Khan - 311 in 165 innings

Ishant Sharma - 311 in 185 innings

Javagal Srinath - 236 in 121 innings

Shami - 200 in 103 innings

After the Proteas fell for 197, India went to stumps losing the wicket of opener Mayank Agarwal as the right-hander fell for 4. Shardul Thakur was promoted up the order as KL Rahul and the fast-bowling all-rounder took India to 16/1; with an overall lead of 146. India will look to set up a target of anything over 275 as rain and thunderstorm is predicted for the final day's play.