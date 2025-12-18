/Finalissima 2026: European champions Spain to face Argentina in Qatar

European champions Spain and Copa America holders Argentina will face off in the Finalissima on March 27 in Qatar, football’s governing bodies in Europe and South America confirmed on Thursday. The high-profile clash will bring together two of the strongest national teams in the world. Scheduled less than three months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the match will serve as an important test for both sides.

Argentina are the reigning world champions, while Spain are seen as one of the early favourites for the upcoming global event. UEFA described the Finalissima as a celebration of football excellence, bringing together the best teams from Europe and South America on one stage.

Argentina’s Past Glory in the Finalissima

Argentina won the previous edition of the Finalissima in June 2022, when they defeated Italy 3-0 at Wembley Stadium. Goals from Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala sealed a memorable night for the South American side.

Messi vs Yamal: A Special Attraction

One of the biggest talking points will be the meeting between Lionel Messi and Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The clash brings together two generations linked by Barcelona, with Messi representing the past and Yamal the future.

The match will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, a venue close to Argentine hearts. It was here that Messi lifted the World Cup trophy in 2022, making the setting even more special for the defending world champions. At the 2026 World Cup, Spain will compete in Group H alongside Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. Argentina have been placed in Group J with Algeria, Austria and Jordan.