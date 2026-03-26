/FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Italy vs Northern Ireland TV channel, kick off time, live stream, injury, team news

The Italian National football team will have a decisive Thursday (Mar 26) evening as they face Northern Ireland in a key clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Having missed out on the last two editions of the FIFA World Cup, Italy will have a major task in hand if they are to play in the upcoming edition, which starts in less than three months. So ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier, here is all you need to know, including live streaming, squads and other key details.

What happens if Italy lose?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff qualifiers in Europe are played over a single leg, meaning the tie will be decided on Thursday, even if it ends in a draw. So in case Italy lose, there will be no way back for the four-time FIFA World Cup winners and they will miss out on the prestigious tournament for the third straight occasion.

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However, a win will only see them advance to the playoff final, which takes place on Sunday evening.

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How to watch?

The match will be shown live on BBC Three in the UK, Paramount in the U.S., SonyLIV in India and Stan Sport in Australia. The match will be live on Sony Sports Network on India

Key Details

Kick-off time: Thursday, March 26 at 7:45 p.m. GMT (2:45 p.m. ET; 1:15 a.m. IST, Friday and 5:45 a.m. AEST, Friday).

Venue: Stadio di Bergamo, Italy

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (Netherlands)

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Injury and Team News

Italy

Federico Chiesa, F: OUT, discomfort

Gianluca Scamacca, F: OUT, muscle

Gianluca Mancini, D: DOUBT

Sandro Tonali, M: DOUBT

Northern Ireland

Alistair McCann, M: OUT, ankle

Dan Ballard, D: OUT, hamstring

Conor Bradley, D: OUT, knee