/‘Want World Cup to go ahead as scheduled’: FIFA President Gianni Infantino amid concerns over Iran’s participation

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stated that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will go ahead as scheduled, despite uncertainty over Iran’s participation due to regional conflicts with Israel and the United States. The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will feature 104 matches, beginning on June 11 in Mexico City and concluding with the final on July 19 in New Jersey. Iran has already qualified for the 48‑team tournament and been placed in Group G, with scheduled group matches against Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in Los Angeles and Seattle. However, the ongoing regional conflict has raised questions about whether they will be able to compete in the United States.

Despite this, Infantino said that FIFA expects all 48 teams to participate and compete with respect and fairness. He said FIFA is preparing for the tournament as scheduled and hopes to confirm all teams soon.

"FIFA is looking forward to all teams participating at the World Cup to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect," Infantino said during an online FIFA Council meeting from Zurich, as quoted by France24.

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"We have a schedule. We will soon have the 48 competing teams confirmed, and we want the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled," the FIFA President added.

FIFA President's comments came just a few days after Mehdi Taj, who is President of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), said that Iran is in talks with FIFA to relocate its World Cup 2026 group matches to Mexico instead in USA, citing serious concerns about the team's security and political tensions surrounding the tournament.



In a post on X, Taj stated that US President Donald Trump has explicitly indicated that he cannot ensure the safety of the Iranian national team, a remark that has deepened Tehran's apprehensions about travelling to the US for World Cup fixtures.

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"When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America/We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico," he said in a post on X.



Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali also said that the country cannot participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the United States killed the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reported Al Jazeera, citing Reuters.



"Considering that this corrupt regime the US has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," Ahmad Donyamali told state television, according to the report.