It will be the final throw of the dice for 16 European teams as they look to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America, as they prepare for the Playoffs. The final week of March will see 16 teams divided across four groups go head-to-head for a place in football’s ultimate showdown. So ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoffs in Europe, here is all you need to know, including fixtures, format, broadcast and other key details.
What fixtures will take place in the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026?
Path A
Semifinal 1: Italy vs Northern Ireland
Semifinal 2: Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Path B
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Semifinal 3: Ukraine vs Sweden
Semifinal 4: Poland vs Albania
Path C
Semifinal 5: Turkey vs Romania
Semifinal 6: Slovakia vs Kosovo
Path D
Semifinal 7: Denmark vs North Macedonia
Semifinal 8: Czech Republic vs Republic of Ireland
When are the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026?
The semifinal round of the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on the week commencing on March 26 while the final will take place on the week commencing on March 31.
Where will be the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026?
Teams have been seeded for both the semifinals in each path. Teams seeded in the semifinal will host the semifinal while draws have determined the format for the final of the final.
Path A final
Semifinal 2 vs Semifinal 1
Path B final
Semifinal 3 vs Semifinal 4
Path C final
Semifinal 6 vs Semifinal 5
Path D final
Semifinal 8 vs Semifinal 7
What is the format of the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026?
The UEFA Playoff qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place in a single leg format with seeded teams hosting the match. Draws have determined the team set to host the final and are mentioned above.
Which channel will broadcast the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
The UEFA Playoff qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 in India will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.
Which platform will live stream the UEFA Playoff qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
The UEFA Playoff qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 in India will be telecasted on the Sony Liv App.