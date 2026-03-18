/Football World Cup 2026 | FIFA not moving Iran's matches outside USA and expect teams to as announced schedule

FIFA, the apex body of football in the world, has appeared to have shot down Iran's request of moving Football World Cup 2026 matches outside the USA. This development comes as Iran said it is 'negotiating' with the world football body to move matches outside the USA amid ongoing conflict with US and Israel. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is being hosted jointly by USA, Canada, and Mexico from Jun 11 to Jul 19. Iran is in Group G and has three group-stage matches scheduled in th USA - two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

FIFA says no to Iran's request of moving matches outside USA?

Iran's football federation head Mehadi Taj had said via the social media handle of country's embassy in Mexico that 'it is negotiating' with FIFA to moves group stage matches outside USA. Iran's statement came after Trump had said that the Middle Eastern country is 'welcome to play' but should 'avoid coming to the USA for their own safety.'

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mehadi had cited Trump's comment in his post on X while informing about the negoatiations with FIFA which the apex sports body appears to have shot down,.

"FIFA is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including Iran, to discuss planning for the World Cup," said the world body as reported by BBC Sport. "FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025."

What next for Iran?

Earlier, Iran was hinting at not attending the FIFA World Cup, citing the conflict which started with US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb 28, killing the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenie. Trump, meanwhile, replied back by saying he 'doesn't care' if Iran plays in the World Cup.