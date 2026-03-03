/Football World Cup 2026 | 'To be sent off': FIFA boss Infantino on players covering mouth during argument in tournament

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has called for red card for players who cover their mouth during the altercation with oppostion players in the upcoming Football World Cup 2026 which is scheduled to be played from Jun 11 to Jul 19 in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The statement comes amid Gianluca Prestianni of Portugese club Benfica being investigated for alleged racial abuse towards Real Madrid's Vinicious Jr. The incident happend in Real Madrid vs Benfica Champions League knockout playoff first leg match. Following this, Prestianni was suspended by UEFA provisionally for one match and didn't take part in the second leg game against the Real Madrid, pending an investigation. If Prestianni is found guilty of charges, he could very well face a 10-match ban, while risking losing his career with Benfica.

Infantino on tackling abuse in FIFA Word Cup 2026

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"If a player covers his mouth and says something, and this has a racist consequence, then he has to be sent off, obviously," Infantino told Sky News on Monday (Mar 2). "There must be a presumption that he has said something he shouldn't have said, otherwise he wouldn't have had to cover his mouth. There are situations which we did not foresee [Prestianni case]. Of course, when you deal with a disciplinary case, you have to analyse the situation, you have to have evidence, but we cannot just be satisfied with that going forward," he adeed.

Prestianni denies racism claims

In the aftermath of being accused of racims, Prestianni, after the first leg match, denined all the allegations. Prestianni, three hours after the match, offered a statement on social media and wrote: "I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults at Vinícius Júnior; he unfortunately misinterpreted what was said. I have never been racist towards anyone."