Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni risks losing his career with the Portugese club is his racism abuse towards Real Madrid's Vinicious Jr. is proven. Prestianni was provisionally suspended for a match by UFEA for racial abuse against Vini Jr during Champions League knockout playoff first leg match. The ban meant Prestianni, who has denined the racism allegations, did not play in the second leg. He is currently under UEFA investigation and upon completion of probe by an ethics and disciplinary inspector, further punishment could be handed, if proven guilty. Benfica's coach Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has already decided the punishment if the charges are proven against Prestianni.

Benfica career over for Prestianni if racism charges proven

Speaking on matter on Sunday (Mar 1), Mourinho, who had previously managed Real Madrid as well, said: "If my player did not respect these principles, which are mine and Benfica's as well, then that player's career with a coach named Jose Mourinho and at a club named Benfica will come to an end," as reported by BBC.

"I am not a scholar, but I am not ignorant either. The presumption of innocence is a human right, isn't it? I stand by my opinion. If the player is indeed guilty, I will never look at him the way I looked at him before, and with me, it's over. But I have to put many 'ifs' in front of it," added the 63-year-old.

Mourinho changes tone after blaming Vini Jr initially

Mourinho had initially blamed Vini Jr for insitgating the crowd during the Benfica vs Real Madrid first leg Champions League knockout playoff match. After Vini Jr complained to the referee about the alleged racial abuse from Prestianni, the match was halted for 10 minutes before starting again. Mourinho had drawn a lot criticism for his comments in which he had said "a stadium where Vinicius plays, something happens, always."