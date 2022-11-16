FIFA World Cup: Prince William reacts after Welsh actor slammed him for handing out shirts to English players

Britain's Prince William clapped back at Welsh actor Michael Sheen, who slammed the Prince of Wales for distributing shirts to England's squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The outspoken actor Sheen said that Wiliam holds the title of Prince of Wales and it was "entirely inappropriate" when he visited England's team's training centre on Monday and handed out the shirts.

On his official Twitter handle, Sheen wrote: "He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as President of the FA his role makes [the] visit understandable. But surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at the same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here?"

ALSO READ | Wait, what? Female fans in Qatar might find themselves in jail if not dressed properly during FIFA World Cup

While responding to that, Prince William said that during the football World Cup, he will support both England and Wales.

During his visit to Cardiff, Prince William told the reporters: "I support both. I support England more in the football, but Wales in the rugby. When I was growing up Wales didn't get through to the tournaments but I will be supporting them all the way through the process."

"Getting to the World Cup is a big deal and I'll be supporting Wales through the process," he added.

The war of words started after William was heard saying, "We're all rooting for you", in a video shared online by the English FA.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup: Qatar officials threaten reporter on live TV, apologise after video goes viral - WATCH

The #ThreeLions heading to @FIFAWorldCup were given a special send-off by being presented with their tournament squad numbers by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/SaEubkVkd9 — England (@England) November 15, 2022 ×

He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable - but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here? #PrinceofWales https://t.co/Hoanq9snXt — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) November 15, 2022 ×

William also received an England shirt during the ceremony, which was signed by all the players, who will be heading to Qatar to take part in the showpiece event.

The senior royal said: "I'm really just here, to just point out that the rest of the country is behind you - we're all rooting for you, enjoy it."

"What you and (manager) Gareth (Southgate) have built here is something special, that's clear to see. Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it, and I'm sure you'll go far," he added.

WATCH | WION Climate Tracker | How climate crisis is hurting our health?

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.