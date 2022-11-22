FIFA World Cup: Iran team in trouble, may face arrest for not singing national anthem vs England

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is off to a flier. While Argentina lost their opener versus Saudi Arabia, England started off with a bang. On Monday (November 21), the English side locked horns with Iran in Group B and the encounter saw the Harry Kane-led side thrash Iran 6-2.

During the start of the clash, at the Khalifa International Stadium, a huge controversy broke out when Iran national team chose to remain silent and not sing their national anthem. All of the starting 11 players stood there silently with the anthem being played whereas even their fans, in the stands, backed the players and kept chanting "Woman, Life, Freedom". The silent protest is a result of the disturbance back home due to the hijab row.

Here's the video of Iranian fans backing their national players who stood silently during the national anthem:

Protest by Iranian fans - booing their own national anthem ahead of match against England. #Qatar2022 #iran pic.twitter.com/3YN5V2y7BO — Jonathan Swain (@SwainITV) November 21, 2022

As per a report, it seems the Iran players and fans are in trouble for not choosing to sing the national anthem. "The Iranian regime has clearly demonstrated its determination and ruthlessness in seeking to quell that unrest, particularly in public settings," David E. Guinn, a University of Albany research professor of international law and human rights, told Newsweek.

“While the public standing of the players might shield them for a time, particularly while they are competing in the World Cup, that standing will also make them of greater concern to the regime. They don't want prominent individuals stepping forward to feed the flames,” Guinn added.