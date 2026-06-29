/FIFA World Cup 2026: Stephen Eustaquio's late winner sends Canada into historic World Cup round 16

Stephen Eustaquio scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Canada defeated South Africa 1-0 on Sunday, securing a place in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 for the first time in the nation's history. With both teams making their maiden appearance in the knockout stage of the tournament, the contest looked destined for extra time before Eustaquio struck with a clinical first-time finish from outside the penalty area in the second minute of added time.

Canada, one of the tournament's co-hosts, played the match in Los Angeles after finishing outside the top spot in their group. The victory sets up a last-16 clash against either the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston on July 4, while South Africa's impressive World Cup journey comes to an end. Ahead of the match, head coach Jesse Marsch had highlighted the "X-factor" of star full-back Alphonso Davies, who returned to the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Despite the anticipation, Davies started on the bench as Canada controlled possession from the opening whistle and created several early opportunities against South Africa's compact defensive setup. Canada nearly opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Eustaquio delivered an accurate free-kick to Derek Cornelius, but the defender failed to direct his header on target from close range. South Africa remained dangerous on the counterattack, while Canada pushed harder before halftime. Moise Bombito saw his header cleared off the goal line before goalkeeper Ronwen Williams denied Tajon Buchanan's follow-up effort.

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Shortly afterward, Richie Laryea went down following contact from Khuliso Mudau inside the area, but the referee dismissed Canada's penalty appeals, much to the frustration of the large Canadian support inside the stadium. Canada continued to dominate after the break as South Africa sat deep and looked to run down the clock. The hosts came close again just after the hour mark when substitute Niko Sigur released Tani Oluwaseyi through on goal. Williams produced another excellent save before defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi cleared Jonathan David's rebound attempt off the line.

Davies entered the match in the 75th minute to a loud ovation and immediately energized Canada's attack. The Bayern Munich defender first created an opening for Promise David, whose effort drifted wide, before setting up Jonathan David moments later. However, Williams once again came to South Africa's rescue with another outstanding stop.