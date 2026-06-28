/Lionel Messi scales footballing peak with goal against Jordan; breaks 68-year-old World Cup record

Lionel Messi came off the bench to score a brilliant free kick, his sixth goal in just three World Cup 2026 appearances, to help the defending champions Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 on Sunday (Jun 28) at the Dallas Stadium. Like he has been doing in every game since the start of this tournament, Messi broke a few records and continues to lead the race for the Golden Boot. Messi currently has more goals in this tournament than world-class strikers like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and even his oldest foe and greatest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi’s goal completed Argentina’s dominating run in the group stages, as they finished at the top with nine points (three wins in as many matches), qualifying for the Round of 32. However, Messi’s brilliant free-kick strike against Jordan saw him break a 68-year-old World Cup record.

Messi has now scored in seven successive World Cup matches, continuing from the triumphant 2022 edition in Qatar.

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Messi broke former French striker Just Fontaine’s record for goals in six consecutive World Cup matches (1958 edition); Brazilian forward Jairzinho also did so during the 1970 edition, which Brazil won.

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"Simply incredible," ex-England midfielder Danny Murphy said on BBC One. "He just impacts games.



"He's so clever, so bright. He's so aware of what's going on around him. It's an absolute pleasure to watch him do what he does."



Earlier, Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring through a brilliant Messi-like free kick, with Lautaro Martinez doubling the lead with his first-ever World Cup goal in the bottom corner soon after. Jordan scored one in the second half before Messi's brilliance helped him secure his sixth so far in this World Cup.

