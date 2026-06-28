/No Wins, No Losses, No Problem: Cape Verde’s unique path to World Cup knockouts

Cape Verde played three matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026, winning none, losing none, and drawing all, qualifying for the knockouts in a historic feat. Drawn in Group H alongside two former World Cup winners, Spain and Uruguay, and also notorious giant killers Saudi Arabia, Verde was expected to finish dead last -- interestingly, they did not and qualified for the knockouts.

Cape Verde’s unique path to the Round of 32

Imagine finishing second in a group consisting of Spain and Uruguay. It’s Cape Verde, the third tiniest country (population-wise), and their players’ will that withstood this challenge and all odds to advance to the next stage.



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Starting against Spain, Cape Verde announced its arrival on the world stage by restricting the 2010 world champions from scoring and eventually playing out a scoreless draw. While Spanish fans, players, and even coaches sounded disappointed by this missed chance, Verde found a new hero in their goalkeeper, the 40-year-old Vozinha.

The country celebrated that draw like a World Cup win, with the fans taking to the streets and social media buzzing for the unlikely hero Vozinha. His presence on the internet grew massively, with a surge in his Instagram following that surpassed some of the biggest names worldwide, including Manuel Neuer.



Next up was Uruguay, and Cape Verde created history against them by scoring its first-ever World Cup goal, adding one more soon after. Cape Verde also conceded twice and finished 2-2.



After Spain, they denied Uruguay a chance to secure a win and make any impression on the points table. However, after Spain thrashed Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their second game, they took an unassailable lead, leaving three teams to fight for the remaining spot.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Draw against Saudi Arabia and history

Not a win, nor a loss, just a draw, at least – this was Cape Verde’s possible and best way to finish second and qualify for the World Cup knockouts. Against Saudi Arabia in their final group stage game, they did exactly what was asked of them, playing another gritty draw and entering the record books.

By simply refusing to accept defeat, Cape Verde knocked out South American giants Uruguay and Saudi Arabia without even winning against them.

Planning and power of diaspora

Although their success looks like an overnight miracle, Cape Verde’s road to the World Cup knockouts was built on careful and long-term planning away from the spotlight.



Over the years, the Cape Verdean Football Federation (FCF) embraced its vast international diaspora to bolster and form the national squad for the World Cup. Of the 26 squad players picked for this showpiece event, 14 were born outside of the country, including six raised in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Blending the European talent with local love for the game, Cape Verde formed a squad and made it to North America.

