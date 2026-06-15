/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

The first four days of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have already delivered excitement, memorable moments and plenty of talking points. Now, attention turns to Day 5, which features several interesting matches, with some strong teams set to begin their campaigns.

The action starts with a Group G match between Belgium and Egypt at 12:30 AM IST. In Group H, Saudi Arabia will take on Uruguay at the Miami Stadium at 3:30 AM IST. The final match of the day will see Iran face New Zealand in another Group G clash at 6:30 AM IST.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5: Live streaming details

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 matches take place?

The Belgium vs Egypt, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay and Iran vs New Zealand matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Tuesday (Jun 16) in India.

Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 matches between Belgium vs Egypt, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay and Iran vs New Zealand, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 matches live streaming in India?