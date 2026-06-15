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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 14:24 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 14:24 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

The World Cup trophy Photograph: (AFP)

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Here are all the details for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on Day 5: Belgium vs Egypt, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay and Iran vs New Zealand

The first four days of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have already delivered excitement, memorable moments and plenty of talking points. Now, attention turns to Day 5, which features several interesting matches, with some strong teams set to begin their campaigns.

The action starts with a Group G match between Belgium and Egypt at 12:30 AM IST. In Group H, Saudi Arabia will take on Uruguay at the Miami Stadium at 3:30 AM IST. The final match of the day will see Iran face New Zealand in another Group G clash at 6:30 AM IST.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5: Live streaming details

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 matches take place?

The Belgium vs Egypt, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay and Iran vs New Zealand matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Tuesday (Jun 16) in India.

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Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 matches between Belgium vs Egypt, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay and Iran vs New Zealand, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 matches live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 5 matches between Belgium vs Egypt, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay and Iran vs New Zealand, will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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