/FIFA World Cup | Argentina, Uruguay argued over using own football in 1930 final and eventually both were used

The maiden FIFA World Cup final was played in 1930 between Argentina and Uruguay with the latter, also the host of the tournament, coming out triumphant 4-2. The final, however, saw heated arguments from both the sides about the ball to be used wwith erstwhile FIFA president Jules Rimet intervening in between. Both the teams then went on to play the matches with their respective balls which eventually came out in the favour of Uruguay.

When two balls were used in FIFA final

It was decided before the tournament that both Argentina and Uruguay will play their matches with their own respective footballs. The problem happened when both these teams reached in the final and insisted on playing with their own football.

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"The extraordinary hatred between the two countries was revealed when the time came to choose a ball," recalled Belgian referee John Langenus, as reported by FIFA. "Both teams demanded to play with their own ball."

FIFA president Rimet then decided that both teams will play with their own ball in one half each - Uruguay with T-model which they had imported from Scotland and Argentina with Tiento which they had bought from England.

The teams dominated when playing with their own footballs - Argentina led in the first half 2-1 while playing with Tiento and Uruguay led past them 4-2 in the final result after leading the second hald 3-1 while playing with T-model football.

The T-model football had T-shaped panels stitched together while Tiento was made with 12 long panels stitched together. The FIFA World Cup final 1930 remains the only one to be played with two different balls.

Argentina schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

The defending champions start their campaign against Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City Stadium before taking on Austria in second Group J on June 21 in Dallas Stadium. In their last group-stage match, Argentina face Jordan on June 27 also at Dallas Stadium.

Uruguay scheudle in FIFA World Cup 2026

The two-time champions (1930 and 1950) start their World Cup 2026 campaign on June 15 against Saudi Arabia in Group H match at Miami Stadium. Their next match is against Cabo Verde on June 21, also at the Miami Stadium. They play Spain in the last group-stage match on June 26 at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico.

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