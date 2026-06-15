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FIFA 2026 | 'We can do better': Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann seeks improvement despite 7-1 win over Curacao

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 13:52 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 13:52 IST
FIFA 2026 | 'We can do better': Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann seeks improvement despite 7-1 win over Curacao

Germany beat Curacoa 7-1 Photograph: (AFP)

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After Germany's 7-1 win over Curacao in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, coach Julian Nagelsmann said the team still has room for improvement despite the convincing victory.

After Germany’s dominant win over Curacao, coach Julian Nagelsmann admitted that the debutants’ equalising goal was unexpected. He praised his side’s intensity but said there is still room for improvement ahead of tougher tests in the tournament. Making their World Cup debut, Curacao etched their name into the competition’s history when Livano Comenencia found the net in the 21st minute. The underdogs enjoyed a brief moment of success, but Germany’s experience and quality soon took control of the game.

Spearheaded by Kai Havertz and Deniz Undav, the four-time champions delivered a dominant display to secure a commanding 7-1 victory in Houston.

Following the match, Julian said, as quoted by Reuters, "It was a great start to the game, the first 15 minutes were fantastic. We had many attempts. The equalising goal from Curacao was unexpected, but it was fascinating to see how the team reacted to it."

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"Curacao played better than many people in Germany expected, and they played differently than they had before and with courage. It is not easy to score seven goals, so we are quite satisfied. We are on the right path, but there are things we can do better, and we will have tougher opponents in the tournament," he added.


The coach further said that his team had to stay patient in the first half, but he was very pleased with the energy and intensity they showed after the break.

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He added that they would need to maintain that level of performance if they want to win a fifth World Cup title.


"One team (Germany) has very high expectations and one (Curacao) does not, and that is tricky. At 1-1, we had to be patient, and the team really wants to give 100 per cent. We played with the right intensity. If we do that, we can have a good tournament," he said.


"We really needed this convincing win and the confidence it will give us. That confidence was always there, but it has grown. It was important to show the people in Germany that we can perform," he added.


On a concluding note, Julian pointed out how fans were singing a song called 'the train has no brakes' for the side and vowed to "keep going and going in this tournament."


Germany's next challenge will be the Ivory Coast in Toronto on Saturday.

With inputs from agencies

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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